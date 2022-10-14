Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

