Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $70.60

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

