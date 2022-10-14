Brokerages Set bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

