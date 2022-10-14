Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$70.32

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TC Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

TRP stock opened at C$56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.33. The firm has a market cap of C$57.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,104.54. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

