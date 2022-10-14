Brokers Issue Forecasts for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.73.

Shares of PEN opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,650,739. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

