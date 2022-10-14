Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BIP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

