BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.21. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRP Group shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

