BTIG Research Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 1.3 %

FIVN opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. Five9 has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.