Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

NYSE:CALX opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Calix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,476,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

