Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Shawcor (TSE:SCL) a C$13.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.28. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.7840465 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

