CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.44% of CareDx worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Trading Down 1.5 %

CDNA stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $903.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.