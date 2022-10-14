Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

