Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

