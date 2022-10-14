Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Buys £20,009.94 in Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) insider Eric Lakin bought 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($24,178.27).

LON:CWR opened at GBX 320.50 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 604.68. The stock has a market cap of £614.00 million and a PE ratio of -27.87. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 303.06 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.51).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

