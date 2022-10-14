Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

