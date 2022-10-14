Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

