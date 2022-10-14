CIBC Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.38.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

