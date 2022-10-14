Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 22882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

