Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 21,175 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

