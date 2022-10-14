Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.20 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

