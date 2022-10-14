Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

