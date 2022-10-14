CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 4.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $69.79 and last traded at $69.57. Approximately 10,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

