Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

