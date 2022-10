Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Insider Timothy Armstrong Buys 50,000 Shares

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Rating) insider Timothy Armstrong bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,538.46).

Cooper Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing copper, gold, and base metal assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Mt Isa East project that comprises five tenements covering a combined area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.

