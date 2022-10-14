Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Corteva by 97.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.3% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

