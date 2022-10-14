Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $8.25 at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.34.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

