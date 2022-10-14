Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 4,757 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $279.37 million, a P/E ratio of 576.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

