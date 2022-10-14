Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 544.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

