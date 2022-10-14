Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 527.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

EchoStar Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

