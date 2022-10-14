Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ArcBest by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

