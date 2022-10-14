Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

