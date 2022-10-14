Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.