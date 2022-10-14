Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLRS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

