Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $102,000 in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

