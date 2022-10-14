Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $103,000 in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,527,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinseo Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.