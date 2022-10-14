Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $109,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.