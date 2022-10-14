Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.96 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

