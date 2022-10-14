Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $542,960. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

