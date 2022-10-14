Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 15,318 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

TrueCar Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

