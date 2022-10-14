Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $201,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $247,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Triton International by 82.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Stock Up 3.5 %

TRTN stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 43.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

