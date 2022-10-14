Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $26.58 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.