Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.4% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 15.7% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 21.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

