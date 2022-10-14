Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.



