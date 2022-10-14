Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE V opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.12. The stock has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

