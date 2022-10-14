Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €10.60. The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 169686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.