Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €10.60. The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 169686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
