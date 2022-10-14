Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,634 ($80.16) per share, with a total value of £132.68 ($160.32).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,362 ($76.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,249.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,787.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,928.58. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($126.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

