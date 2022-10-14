Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $229,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $263,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $33.25 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

