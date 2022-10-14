Csenge Advisory Group Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5,312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 288,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

