Csenge Advisory Group Invests $230,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

