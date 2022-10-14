Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $219,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

